VARSITY BASEBALL: Rebeck’s Three-Hit Night Carries Hilltop Past Edgerton, 11-6

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

EDGERTON (April 8, 2024) – Terry Rebeck went 3-4, just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, with three RBIs and scored three runs to lead Hilltop to a nonconference win at Edgerton, 11-6

It was Edgerton who took the early lead after the Cadets plated a run in their first at bat. Caden Lepplemeier and Maddox Baker started the bottom of the first with walks and Cory Herman then hit into a fielder’s choice as Leppelmeier was cut down advancing to third.

Edgerton would eventually load the bases with t...