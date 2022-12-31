VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bryan Knocks Off Fairview 60-52 To Win Image Pro Holiday Classic

TOURNAMENT CHAMPS … The Bryan Lady Bears secured their fourth straight Image Pro Holiday Classic championship by defeating Fairview 60-52. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

BRYAN – The championship game of the Image Pro Holiday Classic in Bryan featured one of the best matchups in the area so far this season as Bryan took on Fairview.

A fast start by the Golden Bears staked them to an early double-digit and Bryan was able to hold off several challenges from the Apaches for a 60-52 win and their fourth straight holiday classic title.