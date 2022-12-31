Lois Rymers (1926-2022)

Lois E. Rymers, 96 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan.

Lois was born September 25, 1926, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sherman J. and Helen A. (Goldfuss) Bowen, Sr. She was a 1944 graduate of Bryan High School.

She married Millard F. Carpenter on June 15, 1947. She then married Ray J. Rymers on October 25, 1978, and both preceded her in death.

Lois worked as a Chiropractic Assistant for Dr. S.J. Bowen Jr. in Defiance for over 25 years.

She was a member of the Bryan Alliance Church. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, she always had a book in her hands, going to breakfast every Tuesday with her 1944 classmates.

She was a huge sports fan and supported her grandchildren as they grew up.

Surviving is her son, Kim (Sharon) Carpenter of Bryan; two grandsons, Douglas Carpenter of Montpelier, and Chris (Sarah) Carpenter of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Blair, and CJ Carpenter along with several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Millard, and Ray; one brother, Dr. S.J. Bowen, Jr.

Visitation for Lois E. Rymers will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Bryan Alliance Church 220 West Fountain Grove Drive Bryan, followed by her Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the church with Pastor Robert Bukowski officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Bryan Alliance Church or to the Bryan Parks and Recreation Department.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com