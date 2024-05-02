VARSITY SOFTBALL: Archbold Rolls Past Pettisville For Nonleague Win, 9-0

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNONLEAGUE SOFTBALL … Archbold second baseman Alanna Pedraza makes a throw to first after fielding a ground ball. VIEW 112 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Archbold 9 Pettisville 0

PETTISVILLE – The Streaks pulled away late as they stretched a 2-0 lead into a 9-0 win with seven runs in their last three at bats.

Tess Ames had three singles for Archbold while Rayne Kinsman had two hits, three RBIs and Ryann Burkholder singled and knocke...