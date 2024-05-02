NWOAL BASEBALL: Swanton Ends League Play With 3-2 Win At Bryan

PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTELLAR PERFORMANCE … Swanton righty Adam Lemon pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Bulldogs edged Bryan, 3-2. VIEW 86 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Swanton 3 Bryan 2

BRYAN – Carsen Lemons reached on an error and later scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning as Swanton wrapped up NWOAL play with a 5-2 win at Bryan.

Adam Lemon went the distance on the mound for the Bulldogs, recording nine strikeouts ...