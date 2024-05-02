AquaBounty Obtains Loan; Pioneer Farm Used As Collateral

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

AquaBounty has released its financial report highlighting the final quarter of 2023 as well as its report for the entire year.

According to the report, the fourth quarter generated $553 thousand in product revenue, which is a year-over-year increase of 23%. This is compared to $451 thousand in 2022.

For the year as a whole, the company saw revenue totaling $2.47 million, a year-over-year decrease of 21% as compared to $3.14 million in 2022.

Net losses for the fourth quarter ended at $8.42 million for 2023...