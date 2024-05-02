AquaBounty Obtains Loan; Pioneer Farm Used As Collateral

By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
AquaBounty has released its financial report highlighting the final quarter of 2023 as well as its report for the entire year.
According to the report, the fourth quarter generated $553 thousand in product revenue, which is a year-over-year increase of 23%. This is compared to $451 thousand in 2022.
For the year as a whole, the company saw revenue totaling $2.47 million, a year-over-year decrease of 21% as compared to $3.14 million in 2022.
Net losses for the fourth quarter ended at $8.42 million for 2023...
