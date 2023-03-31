VARSITY SOFTBALL: Bryan Tallies Four Runs In 10th Inning To Top Edgerton 5-1

EXTRA INNING BATTLE … Bryan lefty Josey Arnold tries to slap the ball down the third base line. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

EDGERTON - Through the first nine innings, Bryan and Edgerton were locked in a pitcher’s duel at 1-1, which included stellar defense by both teams.

But then came the 10th inning. Edgerton committed three uncharacteristic errors in the inning, opening the door for four Bryan runs, in a 5-1 win over Edgerton.