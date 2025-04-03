VARSITY SOFTBALL: Pettisville Blackbirds Start Fast To Beat Fayette, 20-2

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

INFIELD HIT … Fayette’s Kayla Sliwinski smacks an infield single in the second inning of the Eagles nonconference game with Pettisville.

DEFENSIVE PLAY … Pettisville pitcher Macy Hoylman fields the ball before making a throw to first for the out.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

PETTISVILLE (March 31, 2025) - Pettisville used a nine-...