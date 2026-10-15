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Wednesday, October 14
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VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Bryan Outlasts Stryker In Five-Set Thriller

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BRYAN – Bryan (9-11) outlasted Stryker (14-6), 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 12-25, 18-16, in a non-league match on senior night.

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