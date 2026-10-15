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VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Swanton Snaps Slump With Straight-Set Win Over Pettisville

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SWANTON (Oct. 12, 2026) - After going through a recent rough stretch where Swanton didn’t win a set in a three-match slump that included high-powered opponents Archbold and Patrick Henry, the Bulldogs looked to get sharp against Pettisville.

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