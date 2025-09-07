VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Stryker Rolls In Straight Sets To Knock Off Delta



PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BATTLE OF THE PANTHERS … Stryker’s Abby Oberlin goes for a kill against two Delta blockers.

DELTA SENIOR … Ellie Martinez sets a teammate for a hitting attempt in Saturday’s nonleague match with Stryker.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

DELTA (September 6, 2025) - Can we all yell in unison...OOUUTTT! Again? OOUUTTT! And one more t...