September Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating a September birthday in West Unity is Mary VanNorman and celebrating an anniversary is Helen and Hillis Shadel.

MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating 57 years of marriage are Michael and Sherry Jones (not pictured).

STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … LaVon Benner and David Miller celebrate September birthdays.

EDON SENIOR CENTER … Birthday – Carol Buck.

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Front row: Marjorie Hazlett, Dianna Missler, Frank Sanchez, Lilly Stayner. Back row: Tom Opdyke, Michael Corwin.