VETERAN PROFILE: From Pioneer To Afghanistan – Joshua King Shares His Army Journey

For Joshua King, military service is more than a personal achievement – it is a family legacy woven through six generations. Inspired by the stories passed down from veterans in his family, King enlisted in the U.S. Army at just 18 years old, several months after graduating high school.

King moved to the Pioneer area during his middle school years, later graduating from there. Still rooted in Williams County, today, he lives just outside of Edon.

His decision to join the Army in the year 2000 was influenced by opportunity – at the time, the branch offered the most favorable enlistment incentives, including a signing bonus and a guaranteed Military Occupational Specialty.

Becoming a soldier came with adjustments that remain sharply remembered. During that era, communication was far from instant; calling cards and pay phones were lifelines that connected deployed soldiers to family and friends back home.

“The biggest (adjustment) was probably being away from family and friends for extended periods of time,” King explained.

His first duty assignment brought him to West Point Military Academy, where his unit trained cadets on various skills and weapon ranges. But following the attacks of September 11, 2001, his service quickly shifted into the realities of war.

King deployed to Uzbekistan and then to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan – a place he recalls feeling like “the wild west,” with few amenities and limited U.S. presence. Despite the harshness of the environment, he describes that time as holding “some of the best memories” of his military career.

From 2000 to 2003, King served as a light infantryman, specifically functioning as an M-249 SAW gunner during his combat deployment.

He was stationed at Fort Drum, New York, home of the 10th Mountain Division – a unit known for its demanding training and rapid deployment history.

He experienced combat firsthand in Operation Anaconda, an early major engagement of the War on Terror. The experience left lasting impressions. What stood out most, he said, was “how loud, chaotic, confusing, and stressful combat really is.”

King also reflected on moments that reshaped his view of the world – particularly interactions with local families and children in Afghanistan.

He came to recognize that despite cultural and geographic differences, people shared a common hope: “When it all comes down to it, we all just want our families and kids to be safe.”

Looking back, King is proud of the sacrifice he made. The feeling speaks to the core of his service. “The feeling and belief that I have a piece of myself to this country,” he said, is what he values most from his time in uniform.

For those contemplating the military today, his encouragement is clear. Service brings growth that cannot be duplicated elsewhere.

“You will learn more about the world and yourself in a short period of time than you thought possible. You will make lifelong memories and friends as well.”