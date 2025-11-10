VETERAN PROFILE: Stryker Legion Commander Tim Sikula Shares His Army Journey

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SERVICE … Tim Sikula serving in the United States Army.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Stryker resident Timothy Sikula built a distinguished 16-year career in the United States Army, a journey defined by leadership, sacrifice, and a steadfast commitment to serving both his country and fellow veterans.

Sikula enlisted in 2006 and began One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he trained as an 11B Infantryman until October of that year.

His first duty station placed him with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 187th Infantry Regiment (The Iron Rakkasans) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

There, he served as a Radio Telephone Operator for his platoon before deploying to Yusufiya, Iraq, from September 2007 to November 2008.

In 2009, Sikula received orders to Fort Carson, Colorado, where he was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 1st Brigade, 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment (Mechanized).

He advanced into leadership roles as both a Team Leader and Squad Leader, serving with the brigade’s Personal Security Detachment during deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan, from 2010 to 2011.

Upon returning to Colorado, he became a Bradley Section Leader, reinforcing his experience in mechanized operations.

In May 2011, Sikula was selected for Army Recruiting Duty, attending Recruiting School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He served with the Cleveland Recruiting Battalion based out of the Lima/Findlay Recruiting Center until transitioning from Active Duty to the U.S. Army Reserve in 2015.

Following his transition, Sikula reclassified to 31B Military Police and attended the MOS reclassification course at Fort McClellan, Alabama, graduating in the top ten percent of his class.

He was assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company in Jackson, Michigan, before being medically retired from the Army in February 2022.

Throughout his service, Sikula earned numerous awards and distinctions, including multiple personal commendations, campaign medals with stars for both Iraq and Afghanistan, the prestigious Combat Infantryman Badge, Valorous Unit Award, and two Meritorious Unit Citations. A NATO medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and many more were awarded to him.

His professional development included advanced combat and leadership training such as Long Range Marksman, Squad Designated Marksman, Warrior Leader Course, Battle Staff Course, and Bradley Fighting Vehicle Transition.

Sikula lives in Stryker with his wife, Cindy, and their five children. He continues his commitment to the community by serving as Commander of Stryker American Post 60. “I continue to dedicate myself to supporting fellow veterans and serving others through my leadership role.”

“It has been my honor to serve my country and community,” Sikula shared – a reflection that underscores a career of dedication both in and out of uniform.