Village Of Delta Welcomes New Dollar General Market Store

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

INTERIOR… The interior of the new Delta Dollar General Market store welcomes visitors with fresh items as they first walk in.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Delta has recently welcomed its newest storefront. The new Dollar General Market store, located at 325 W Main Street, opened up on Friday, July 19th.

Andrew Zanath from 3DEE Construction LLC was in charge of the project and explained that the project ended up being nice.

“The store opened up last week on Friday and eve...