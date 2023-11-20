Village Of Swanton Announces Traffic Plan For Construction Project

(PRESS RELEASE) – As an attempt to be as communitive and transparent as possible regarding upcoming construction, Jones & Henry sent an update to Swanton Village Administrator Shannon Shulters on Friday, November 17th.

Hillabrand & Sons Construction sent the following maintenance of traffic description that will be set up the morning of Monday, November 27th. The company will have advanced warning signs at the corner of Brookside and Hallett (Road Work Ahead). They will also have advanced warning at Birch and Brookside (Road Closed to Thru Traffic). The intersection of Brookside and Crestwood Closed. Please use Hallett and Woodside for access to the school (if that is the route the school wants to use).

Advanced warning signs will be placed at the corner of Brookside and N. Main Street (Road Work Ahead).

There will also be advanced warning at Brookside and N. Fulton (Road Closed to Thru Traffic). The intersection of Brookside and Crestwood will be closed. Please use Church St. for access to the school.

According to the company’s schedule, they will be working on Brookside starting on November 27, working through January 2nd between the sanitary and storm sewers. There will be a moving zone as they move through the area.

The company also stated they will not block driveways overnight and they will always make sure the residents get out before the work gets to their driveways.

“Our guys do a great job of working with residents making sure they can get in and out of their driveways. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this construction project”, Hillabrand & Sons Construction said in the release.