Vollmer-Combs Engagement Announcement

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 7, 2021

David & Cheri Vollmer of Edgerton, Ohio is pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Courtney Vollmer, to Quayde Combs, son of William Combs & stepson to Ella Combs of Bryan, Ohio.

Courtney & Quayde are 2017 graduates of Edgerton High School. Both are currently employed at Arrow Tru-Line in Bryan, Ohio.

The wedding and reception will take place on October 16, 2021 at Ken Dale Farms in Edgerton.

 

