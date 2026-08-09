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Water Main Break Closes Fulton St. Between Oak, Elm Streets In Wauseon

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The City of Wauseon has closed Fulton St. between Oak St. & Elm St. until further notice due to a water break. The city asks residents to please avoid the area as crews work to get it fixed.

 

UPDATE: N. Fulton is open for travel and water use has been restored to the affected areas.

 

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