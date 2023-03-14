WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Accepts Several Donations From Local Residents

DONATION … Superintendent Troy Armstrong receives a donation from Agua Fria Financial Group owner James Reeves. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, March 6th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

First, board member Larry Fruth was recognized for his 20 years of service to the district and as a Four County Career Center board member.