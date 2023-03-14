WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Police Chief Swears In New Sergeant & Patrol Officer

SWEARING IN … Patrol Officer Jordan Furko and Sergeant Michael Oehlers observed the oath of office during the Wauseon council meeting held on Monday, March 6th. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

The Wauseon City Council held their meeting on Monday, March 6th. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

Minutes from the previous meeting were approved before Police Chief Kevin Chittenden read the oath of office for Sergeant Michael Oehlers and Patrol Officer Jordan Furko.