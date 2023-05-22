WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves New School Public Address Systems

The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, May 15th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance before then hearing a report given by Director of Student Services Mrs. Jennifer Grime regarding the 2021-2022 Special Education Family Survey.

The minutes were then approved as presented before the board moved to approve the following treasurer consent Items.

The monthly bills and financial reports, FY 2023 permanent appropriations, FY 2023 May Five-Year Forecast and Assumptions, a list of donations, then/now certificates, and change funds for FY 2024.

The board then approved a purchase in excess of $25,000.00 for equipment and installation of new public address systems.

The costs are set at $68,180.88 for the Wauseon Primary School, $61,267.00 for the Wauseon Elementary School, $67,045.69 for the Wauseon Middle School and $86,420.00 for the Wauseon High School.

Numerous personnel items were approved next along with a list of seniors who will attend the 2023 Commencement on May 28th.

Lastly, the Board approved a service agreement between the Wauseon Exempted Village School District and the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2023-2024 school year before entering into executive session.

Upon the board’s return, and with no action taken, the meeting was adjourned for the evening.