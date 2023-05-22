Monday, May 22
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts 19 Individuals

The Williams County Grand Jury met on May 17, 2023 and returned the following indictments:

-Anthony Nunez, Toledo: Ohio Revised Code §2909.05(B)(1)(b), Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Brandon L. Farley, 29, Pioneer: Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(b), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(A)(1)(a) and Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(G)(1)(a)(i), Operating A Vehicle Under The Influence Of Alcohol Or Drug Of Abuse, a misdemeanor of the first degree, 2 Counts, Ohio Revised Code §4510.14(A), Driving under OVI Suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, 2 counts, Ohio Revised Code §2921.33(A), Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, 2 counts.

-Joshua D. Ball, 43, Archbold: Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(c), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree.

-Byron B. Best, 20, 43232: Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(4)(a), Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Kyra E. Stanley, 20, Bowerston 44695: Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(4)(a), Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Rasean D. Youngs, 18, Ypsilanti 48197: Ohio Revised Code §2913.02(A)(1)(B)(5), Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Siyon C. Burgen, 21, Redford 48239: Ohio Revised Code §2923.03(A)(2), Complicity to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Christopher M. Cash, 40, Detroit 48219: Ohio Revised Code §2923.03(A)(2), Complicity to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Dylan M. Startzman, 30, Bryan: Ohio Revised Code §2919.22(A)(E)(2)(c), Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree.

-Jennifer J. Masters, 53, Pioneer: Ohio Revised Code §2913.11(B)(E), Passing Bad Checks, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Keith A. Connelly, 40, Montpelier: Ohio Revised Code §2913.30(B)(2)(C), Counterfeiting, a felony of the fourth degree, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-Stephanie L. Connelly, 47, Montpelier: Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-David W. Lawrence, 30, Edon: Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(c), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, Ohio Revised Code §2925.03(A)(2)(C)(1)(d), Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs, a felony of the second degree.

-Tiffany L. Weiss, 35, West Unity: Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, 3 counts.

-Scott E. Oberlin, 40, Bryan: Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, 2 counts.

-Jamie M. Collins, 43, Bryan: Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, 2 counts.

-Sean L. Nelson, 50, Defiance: Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Todd A. Beck, 60, Montpelier: Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

-Kevin W. Elliott, 53, Allen 49227: Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed Innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 

