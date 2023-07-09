WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Numerous Personnel Decisions In Advance Of New School Year

By: Nate Calvin

The June 26, 2023 meeting of the Wauseon Board Of Education opened with the board hearing a report from Director of Technology Josh Oyer.

The board then approved the following donations:

-$500.00 from an anonymous donor to Wauseon High School for the WHS Athletic Scholarship Fund.

-$4,500.00 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletic Department for the purchase of Boys’ Soccer Uniforms.

-$1,000.00 from North Star BlueScope Steel LLC to Wauseon Elementary School, $500 for the Food Service Donation Key and $500 for purchasing Student Supplies

-A Wauseon Bell made of steel from Richard Alan Studios for display and use at Wauseon Primary School

-$960.00 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletics Department towards the purchase of JH volleyball jerseys.

-$638.20 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletics Department towards the purchase of champion plaques.

-$4,564.62 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletics Department towards the purchase of iPads and iPad covers.

-$36,172.67 from the Wauseon Athletics Boosters to the Wauseon Athletics Department towards the purchase of weight room equipment.

The board also approve a Then & Now certificate with RC Seeds for soybean seed for the 2023 growing season for FFA farms in the amount of $4,500.

The board then began personnel decision by approving:

-Rachel Wixey and Associates Substitute List as presented along with acceptance of HB 583.

-Elimination of the position of WPS and WES Playground Aide/Monitor as the Teacher Aide Job Description File #507 already includes recess monitoring, effective with the 2023-2024 school year.

-Annual stipend in the amount of $3,000 for the CCIP Coordinator.

-Blake Young as the CCIP Coordinator for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

-Resignation of Madison Stockman as a WES Intervention Specialist, effective July 31, 2023.

-Resignation of Linda Piasecki as a WPS Teacher Aide, effective July 31, 2023.

-Resignation for the purposes of retirement of Kelly Kuntz as a WHS Cook, effective October 1, 2023.

-Resignation of Michelle Borer as a Full-time Bus Driver, effective July 31, 2023 before approving Borer as a Substitute Bus Driver.

-Amended Minute #23-05-04 to reflect a change from Column 1 to Column 2 on the approved salary schedule for Mackenzie Fisette for the 2023-2024 school year.

-Transfer of Abby Harmon from a WES 5th Grade Teacher to an EL Teacher, effective with the 2023-2024 school year.

-Transfer of Nicole Goldsmith from a WHS 3 hour Cook to a WMS 3-hour Cook, effective with the 2023-2024 school year.

Offered a one-year limited certificated contract to the following certificated employee:

The board then offered a one-year limited certified contract to Andra Wolpert as WPS Guidance and approved a supplemental contract for extended time to Wolpert for four days.

One-year limited contracts were offered pending receipt of both a clean BCI/FBI background check to: Danielle Cramer – WES Intervention Specialist; Madelyn Kuhlman – WPS Kindergarten Teacher; Gabriel Beck – WES 5th Grade Teacher; Autumn Ehrsam – WES 5th Grade Teacher; Carrie Jeffries – WES Intervention Specialist.

One-year limited classified contracts were offered to: Lisa Fox – WHS Teacher Aide; Andrea Grant – WES Teacher Aide; Lindsay Schaffner – WPS Teacher Aide; Amber Nadeau – WPS Teacher Aide; Allison Roberts – WPS Teacher Aide; Jenna Henricks – Full-Time Bus Driver; Ann Pfund – Full-Time Bus Driver; Chad Borton – WHS Custodian

Also approved were Kayla Wyse – Student Services Assistant Substitute; Benjamin Tule – Operations Student Worker and one-year limited certified supplemental contracts were offered to Jessica Gerig and Brittani Gerken as RTI Coordinators.

One-year limited athletic supplemental contracts for the 2023-2024 school year were offered to: Tom Burkholder – Diving Coach; Chad Burt – Head Boys Basketball Coach; Ashley Oyer – JV Boys Basketball Coach; Brittany Schroeder – Varsity Assistant Swimming Coach; Mike Webster – 8th Boys Basketball Coach; Chris Zirkle – JH Volleyball Coach.

One-year limited athletic outside supplemental contracts for the 2023-2024 school year were offered to: Charles Carr – Head Girls Bowling Coach; James Douglass – JH Boys Basketball Coach; Barbara Figgins – JH Girls Basketball Coach; Kody Moden – Head Boys Bowling Coach; Jacob Ramos – JH Wrestling Coach; Mason Ritter – JH Wrestling Coach; Mike Ritter – Head Wrestling Coach; Tony Schuette – Head Swimming Coach; David Storrer – Varsity Assistant Boys Basketball Coach; Tara Tedrow – JH Volleyball Coach; Joe Torres – Varsity Assistant Wrestling Coach; Nick Tule – Varsity Assistant Wrestling Coach.

One-year limited certificated contracts for the 2023-2024 school year were offered to: Shelly Borton – Head Girls Basketball Coach; Lynelle Nofziger – Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Chris Zirkle – Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Erin Mazurowski – JH Girls Basketball; Ray Martinez – JH Football Coach and a one-year limited outside supplemental contract was offered to Anthony Giovarelli as the JV Girls Basketball Coach.

The board then approved the following staff members and individuals to be paid for 2023 Wauseon Boys Basketball Camp from the boys basketball camp find proceeds: $125.00 – Ashley Oyer, Dave Storrer, Mike Webster; $100.00 – Brice Carrol, Mat Manson, James Richardson; $50.00 – Chad Aeschliman, Don Gorrell, Aaron Shafer, Josh Arthur, Doug Hinton, David Sharps, Kevin Baxter, Ryan Hogrefe, Peyton Spiess, Kyle Bostater, Jeff Koder, Casey Spitnale, Eric Braden, Ed Miller, Rich Thiel, Andy Brungard, Kyle Pieracini, Scott Vollmer, Craig Clayton, Zachary Pursel, Greg Waidelich, Derek Damman, Jonathan Ragland, John Waterson, Caleb Frank, Daniel Righi, Dylan Worley, Scott Freese, Aaron Schmidt, Justin Zemanski, Ben Gericke.

The board then approved volunteer coaches for the 2023-2024 school year: Pat Carr – Volunteer Girls Bowling Coach; Becky Rupp – Volunteer Girls Tennis Coach; Easton Delgado – Volunteer Boys Soccer Coach; Aaron Klopfenstein – Volunteer JH Football Coach; Cooper Lane – Volunteer Football Coach; Eric Simon – Volunteer JH Football Coach; Jaydelin Vasvery – Volunteer Girls Soccer Coach.

Lunch prices for the upcoming school year were set at: K-12 (Breakfast $2.25; Lunch $3.50; Milk $.75); Adult (Breakfast $3.25; Lunch $4.50); A La Carte WHS (extra entrée) $2.25.

Before adjourning, the board set the Insurance Protection Fund payment for the 1:1 initiative at $30.00, workbook fees for K-12 at $50.00, approved changes to the 2023-2024 bus routes, along with revisions / deletions to the NEOLA policy, and an agreement for 2023-2024 with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training, and Rehabilitation Center at $77.00 per student per day.

The next Wauseon Board of Education meeting is scheduled for July 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office.

