WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Commends Student For Having Artwork Published

The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, March 7th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Board first moved to approve the agenda as presented before then moving to recognize and commend Camryn Rash.

Camryn is a WHS 9th grade student who is being recognized for her artwork which is being published in the Americans for the Arts/National Association of Counties 2022 calendar.

The board then heard a presentation from Mrs. Michelle Leatherman, Director of Instructional Services, regarding an unfunded mandate for 18 hours of dyslexia training for teachers in addition to a certification process through the Ohio Department of Education.

The board was also given another presentation from the Superintendent regarding the Ohio Department of Education for the FY21 audit summary.

The summary demonstrated the excellent fiscal responsibility of federal funding uses.

A discussion was then held regarding the possibility of a payoff for the Board of Education building using federal grant dollars. Minutes for the previous meeting were then approved before moving on to the hearing of the public.

During the hearing of the public, Rama Tika Management, LLC, which is a hotel management, consultant and development services company, spoke to the board regarding a possible tax abatement for a potential new hotel located by the Ohio Turnpike at exit 34.

Bills and financial reports were then approved as presented. Numerous donations and personnel changes were also approved including non-renewals for athletic and non-athletic supplemental contracts due to the failure of the November 2nd, 2021, 2% income tax levy.

Roger Wyman was then appointed to the Wauseon Public Library as a Board Trustee for a seven-year time period beginning January 2022 and ending in December of 2028.

The Ohio Schools Council Fall 2021 Bus Bid, as presented, was then approved as well as the Ohio Department of Education’s School Bus Purchase Program Award.

With this program, the board moved to authorize the Superintendent to purchase four buses from the school bus bids received by the Ohio Schools Council.

Lastly, members moved to enter into executive session before the adjourning for the evening.

