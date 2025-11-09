WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Moves Forward With Future Softball Complex

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education met for its regular session on Friday, November 7th, 2025.

The meeting began with a presentation from Wauseon Middle School Principal Ryan O’Dell, who shared his focus areas and goals as he leads the middle school through his first year as principal.

Following the presentation, the board discussed updates regarding two major district projects, the new bus garage and the upcoming softball complex. Both are in planning phases, with additional details expected in future meetings.

Minutes from the September 26th and October 13th meetings were then approved, and there were no public comments during the hearing of the public.

The treasurer’s consent agenda was then discussed and approved as presented, which included bills, financial reports, and fiscal year 2026 appropriations.

The board also accepted several donations from community members and local organizations. Among the notable contributions were $1,000 from VFW Post 7424 to the girls’ golf team, $3,000 from North Star BlueScope Steel for student admission to the Wauseon vs. Archbold football game, and multiple donations supporting the Wauseon School Food Pantry, including monetary gifts and food contributions from both individuals and organizations.

The superintendent’s report followed next, with approval granted for all listed personnel items. This included supplemental contracts, resignations, retirements, and other staffing updates for the current school year.

Board members then reviewed and approved the first reading of numerous NEOLA policy updates, covering areas such as nondiscrimination, transportation, school safety, employment procedures, and new policies related to electronic payments and community taxation.

An overnight trip request was approved for Wauseon FFA members to attend the Mission/Impact Leadership Conference in Dublin, Ohio, on January 17th–18th, 2026.

The board also approved an agreement with Chris Rorick Trucking, LLC, for the demolition of the current Bob Lammon Field/Diamond 4 area in preparation for the new softball complex.

In addition, members reviewed a cost-savings report from Schooley Mitchell and approved the draft of the 2026–2027 school calendar, which will receive final approval in December.

The date and time for the 2026 organizational meeting were set for Monday, January 12th, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Superintendent Troy Armstrong concluded the evening by presenting the district’s nutritional standards report. Following that report, the meeting was adjourned.