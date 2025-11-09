Level 1 Snow Emergency Issued For Williams County

Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert has issued a Level 1 for Williams County as of 7:00 am on November 9, 2025.

Reminder of Snow Level definitions

Pursuant to Attorney General Opinion 86-023 and Attorney General Opinion 97-015, the Sheriff may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close Municipal, Township, County and State roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.

1.) Consult with your City Engineer, Township Trustees, County Engineer, ODOT and local EMA Director.

2.) Weather advisories should be classified in one of the following:

LEVEL 1 – Roadways are hazardous, drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2 – Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, roadways are also icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.