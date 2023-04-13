Wauseon @ Bryan Varsity Baseball

Bryan 8 Wauseon 0

BRYAN – Dylan Dominique fired a complete game two-hitter with nine strikeouts as Bryan started NWOAL play with an impressive 8-0 win over Wauseon.

Cole Uran topped Bryan at the dish with four singles and Jase Kepler had two base hits.

WAUSEON 000 000 0 – 0 2 5

BRYAN 114 002 x – 8 9 1

Records: Bryan 4-3 (1-0 NWOAL), Wauseon 4-2-1 (0-1 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: D. Dominique (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Miller (2.2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks) Other: Delgado

LEADING HITTERS: (Wauseon) Albright – double; (Bryan) Uran – 4 singles, 3 steals, 2 runs; Kepler – 2 singles, 2 steals; Watson – double

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.