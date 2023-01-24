Wauseon Bus Drivers Go The Extra Mile By Collecting Coats For Students

COATS FOR A CAUSE … Lucas Schang, Michelle Borer, and Sharon Smith are among 14 WEVS bus drivers who collected coats for students in need. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEVS)

By: Amy Wendt

As the Northwest Ohio temperatures dropped late last year, the bus drivers of Wauseon Exempted Village School District decided to do something to make the season a little warmer for students in need of cold-weather outerwear.

“As a bus driver, you see who has coats and who doesn’t get on (the bus) with coats in the morning.”

“I knew that was a thing we could help our schools with,” explained Lucas Schang, WEVS bus driver who helped coordinate the initiative.

The bus drivers stepped into action by placing donation boxes at every WEVS building to collect lightly used coats, hats, gloves, and scarves.

To get the word out, WEVS administration also sent information to parents to let them know about the collection points for items they wished to donate.

Though a final count is not yet known, it is estimated that the drivers collected approximately 400 coats and jackets.

The team is still working on distributing coats and cold-weather accessories to those students who need them.

Schang noted that a majority of the items collected are currently stored in closets at the primary and elementary school buildings because those students regularly spend time outdoors during recess.

“If a student forgets a coat, they can grab a coat,” noted Schang. “If the administration at the school knows the family could use the coat for that child or any other child for that matter, they can get a coat out of the closet and give it to the family.”

According to Schang, this will be a continuing community service project for the bus drivers and they are actively looking for other service projects this year.

According to Jill Shehorn, WEVS Transportation Supervisor, this is the second community service event for the bus drivers as they previously helped with the donut stand at the Fulton County Fair.

“Now we’re going to look on and see what we can do to help with the kids at our school,” Shehorn shared.

