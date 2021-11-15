Wauseon Christmas Parade Set To Return After Year Off

We are BACK! After a year off due to COVID, the annual Wauseon Christmas Parade will be returning to Downtown Wauseon on Saturday, November 27th.

Please add your entry to this year’s parade. The parade committee is looking for walking groups, carolers, instrumental musical groups, floats, local queens, horses, and all of the great entries that make our lighted parade so special.

To enter go to: wauseondowntown.org. Click on “Christmas Parade” below the header and then select “Online Entry.” The parade will start at 7:00 pm after the lighting of our Wauseon “Star.”

Let’s make this the best lighted Christmas parade yet!