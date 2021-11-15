Wauseon Brings Back Holiday Light Display Contest

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce along with the City of Wauseon is bringing back the Holiday Light Display Contest. The contest will be running from December 1st to the 15th.

There is no cost to be in the contest, but you must live in the Wauseon School District.

Judging will be done by the Wauseon Beautification Team. Homes will be judged in four categories. The categories are lights only, the true meaning of Christmas, most original, and people’s nomination.

Chamber gift certificates will be given to the winner as well as an honorable mention for each category. Registration can be done by calling Brooke at the City of Wauseon at 419-335-1511.

Nominations can be made for your favorite display by emailing the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce at director@wauseonchamber.com.

Pictures will be posted as well as their locations throughout the contest for everyone to enjoy.