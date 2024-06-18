Wauseon Downtown Farmers’ Market Opens For 2024 Season

The Wauseon Downtown Farmers’ Market opened for the 2024 season on Saturday, June 15th. The market is located on the east side of North Fulton Street in downtown Wauseon.

Market hours will be from 8:30 am – 12:00 noon every Saturday morning through September 28th. Vendors on the opening day will be selling cheese, strawberries, flowers and plants, baked goods, honey, homemade crafts, jams and jellies.

Coffee and donuts will be served (donation only) by the Wauseon Congregational Church. Live music and special events are planned throughout the market season. The Wauseon Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Wauseon Downtown Association.

New vendors may register at wauseondowntown.org. Ten foot by ten foot booth spaces are available for $7.00 each Saturday during the market season or $65.00 for the entire season.