Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Provides Monthly Report For May

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for May 2024, with May 2023 in parentheses, with the following: New cases filed in the legal department 109 (144); domestic 11 (24), civil 20 (9), criminal 16 (12), miscellaneous 1 (1), judgment liens 61 (97), and appeals 0 (1) with a total of fees collected being $13,376.82 ($22,388.13).

The title department issued a total of 1,594 (1,832) titles; new cars 69(100), used cars 776 (907), new trucks 38 (67), used trucks 403 (393), vans 13 (27), motorcycles 68 (98), manufactured homes 27 (10), trailers 26 (16), travel trailers 30 (54), motor homes 20 (32), buses 0 (0), off-road vehicles 74 (64), watercraft 23 (38), outboard motors 3 (14), other 24 (12), watercraft registrations 93 (60), and driver examination tests 145 (0) with a total of fees collected being $746,289.70 ($927,910.45).