Swanton Announces Parking & Traffic Flow Details For Fireworks Show

(PRESS RELEASE) SWANTON, OH— We wish to provide the following details, related to the best fireworks show around, celebrating Independence Day on Saturday June 29, 2024. American Fireworks will shoot off the fantastic show from the upper ball diamonds at Memorial Park.

Bring your blankets and chairs as there will be designated marked off areas away from the hot zone along with various vendors and food trucks. Vendors & food trucks will be ready to serve starting at 6:00pm.

PARKING

Handicapped parking at Software Solutions and Fessenden Hardware. Non handicapped and non-vendor parking at All Spray, McNeill Chevrolet, Believe Dental, Eastern District Court, Swanton Middle School, South Street by the WRRF, and on the ball diamond by The Spirit of the American Doughboy Statue.

EXITING AFTER FIREWORKS

The Swanton Police Department will be directing traffic out of the park heading NORTH on Main Street. With the intersection of Airport Highway and South Main Street CLOSED during this time we encourage those that can walk to the park to do so and/or carpool to lessen the congestion of cars trying to exit after the show.