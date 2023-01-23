Wauseon @ Evergreen Boys Varsity Basketball

By: Nate Calvin

METAMORA – Evergreen cut a 13-point halftime deficit to single digits to start the fourth, but Wauseon started the final frame with a 6-0 run to regain control on their way to a 51-37 win.

It was a slow start offensively for both teams as Evergreen opened the game in a 2-3 zone to limit Wauseon post player Landon Hines.

Tyson Woodring opened the scoring with a triple from the right corner for a 3-0 Evergreen lead before the Indians would go on a 10-2 run the remainder of the quarter to take a 10-5 lead.

The Indians began to get the ball inside to Hines in the second stanza against the Vikings zone as he scored twice down low and then found an open Elijah McLeod after being double teamed for a layup and a 16-9 lead.

It was another 10-2 surge by Wauseon to end the half with Tyson Rodriguez scoring five straight points followed by a three-point play and a short jumper in the lane from Hines to give Wauseon a 26-13 halftime lead.

After a 3/12 shooting first quarter, the Indians would go 7/11 in the second to finish the half 10/23 while the Vikings were 5/22 from the floor in the opening 16 minutes.

Another field goal by Hines opened the second half to make it 28-13 before the Vikings responded with a 10-0 run.

An Eli Keifer bucket started the run followed by a break way layup from Riley Dunbar, layups by Keifer and Woodring, and two free throws by Walker Lumbrezer trimmed the Wauseon lead to 28-23.

After a timeout, Wauseon senior Jack Leatherman stopped the Evergreen momentum with a triple from the right corner as Wauseon would take a 33-26 lead entering the final frame.

Trey Parsons started the fourth for Wauseon (8-7, 2-1 NWOAL) with a steal and layup, Hines scored down low, and then Parsons scored inside to cap off a 6-0 Wauseon run to open the quarter as their lead grew to 39-26.

Wauseon continued to increase the lead as Leatherman scored in the lane, Parsons had another breakaway layup, and McLeod added a field goal for a 45-30 advantage.

The Indians put the game in the final quarter thanks to 8/12 shooting as they finished the night 21/44 for 47%.

Hines led all scorers with 21 points and Evergreen (7-7, 1-2) was fronted by 10 from Keifer.

WAUSEON (51) – Leatherman 9; Rodriguez 7; Armstrong 2; McLeod 6; Borton 0; Hines 21; Parsons 6; Totals: 17-2-7 – 51

EVERGREEN (37) – Keifer 10; Woodring 8; Hudik 0; Lumbrezer 5; Ruetz 2; Gillen 8; Dunbar 4; Totals: 13-1-8 – 37

GAMES STATISTICS: WAUSEON: FG – 21/44 (47%); FT – 7/7 (100%); Rebounds – 26 (6 offensive); Turnovers – 14; EVERGREEN: FG – 14/46 (30%); FT – 8/15 (53%); Rebounds – 23 (10 offensive); Turnovers – 10

WAUSEON 10 16 7 18 – 51

EVERGREEN 5 8 13 11 – 37

JUNIOR VARSITY: Wauseon, 46-28

FRESHMAN: Wauseon, 34-19

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.