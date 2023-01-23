Archbold @ Delta Boys Varsity Basketball

Delta 57 Archbold 43

DELTA – Delta (10-2, 2-1 NWOAL) slammed the door on the Bluestreaks with a 19-8 final frame to hand Archbold their first loss in league play 57-43.

Three Panthers were in double figures paced by James Ruple with 15, Bryer Knapp had 14, and Nolan Risner had a dozen.

Jayden Seiler’s 12 points led Archbold (8-6, 2-1) while Cade Brenner and Sonny Phillips each had 11.

ARCHBOLD (43) — Phillips 11; Brenner 11; Wendt 4; Seiler 12; Nofziger 5; Gomez 0; Diller 0; Miller 0; Totals: 11-5-5 -43

DELTA (57) — Ju. Ruple 7; Gibbons 2; Knapp 14; Gillen 7; Ja. Ruple 15; Risner 12; Roth 0; Totals: 14-6-11 – 57

ARCHBOLD 10 18 7 8 – 43

DELTA 17 15 6 19 – 57

JUNIOR VARSITY: Delta, 27-25

FRESHMAN: Delta, 29-26

