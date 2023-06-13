Wauseon Farmers’ Market To Begin Season On June 17th

The Wauseon Farmers’ Market is set to open for the season on Saturday, June 17th in downtown Wauseon.

Throughout the summer months and into the fall, vendors will share local crafts, honey, jellies, maple syrup, garden plants, strawberries, seasonal vegetables, cheeses, baked goods and more.

Vendors will be open for business at 8:30 am and continue sales through 12:00 noon. The market, sponsored by the Wauseon Downtown Association, is located on the east side of North Fulton Street in the lot between the Southern Breeze building and the lawyers offices for Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters, Whitlock and Maloney.

The Wauseon Farmers’ Market will be open (weather permitting) every Saturday morning though the end of September with the exception of July 29th when the market will be closed for the Wauseon Homecoming celebration.

Interested vendors may register at the Wauseon Downtown Association website: wauseondowntown.org.