Field Reports From Ohio Division Of Wildlife Officers

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

During the 2023 walleye run, State Wildlife Officer Reid Van Cleve, assigned to Ottawa County, patrolled the Maumee River.

He observed four individuals fishing from two boats. Officer Van Cleve observed all four individuals keeping snagged walleye.

Officer Van Cleve and State Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, assigned to Fulton County, contacted the group and seized nine walleyes as evidence.

The four individuals were served citations for their violations. They were found guilty and paid $950 in fines and court costs.