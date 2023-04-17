Wauseon FFA Members Participate In Variety Of Activities & Contests

NATIONAL AG DAY … Wauseon FFA Members celebrate National Ag Day on March 21, 2023 by having a Drive Your Truck/Tractor to School Contest. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Addie Tester and Hannah Pilch-WAUSEON FFA REPORTERS

Wauseon FFA Members were kept busy during the month of March participating in a variety of activities and contests.

To start the month off, the General Livestock, Wildlife and Equine Teams all competed at the District 1 Invitational held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, March 7th.

The General Livestock Team placed 16th out 50 teams and team members included: Kassidy Zientek (taking 11th out of 365 individuals), Gavin Gerig, Austin Aeschliman, Gracie Eberly, Madisyn Ledyard, Hudson Hull, Ali Moser, Emme Henricks, Addie Tester, Madisyn Woodby and Claire Nisely.

This team judges market and breeding cattle, hogs, goats and sheep. The Wildlife Team placed 18th out of 34 teams.

This team must be prepared to identify wildlife mammals, game birds, freshwater fish and equipment. Team members included: Zeph Siefker, Dakotah Yeary, Garrett Leininger, Kohen Nofziger and Miles Colon. The Equine Team took 10th out of 34 teams.

This team judges horses based on their conformation, track and equipment identification and a hay quality class. Members of this team included: Alyssa DiSanti, Emily Lee, Kendall Horner and Isaiah Bourn.

The freshman Ag Advocacy Committee planned a National Ag Day Celebration to honor the nationally celebrated day on Tuesday, March 21st.

The Committee planned and judged a Drive Your Truck or Tractor to School Day Contest. Contest winners are: Lolly Santillanes won the Smallest Vehicle, Jacob Aeschliman won the Oldest Tractor, Emah Starkweather won the Newest and Cleanest Vehicle, Claire Nisely won the Most Rust, Miles Kuntz won the Tallest Tractor and Hannah Pilch won the Dirtiest Vehicle.

Later that day, the Committee served over 250 servings of ice cream to Wauseon High School students and staff after completing a short quiz over Ohio and United States Agriculture Facts.

On Thursday, March 23rd, the students in the Animal Health Class presented two preschool programs to the students enrolled in the Preschool at Wauseon Primary School.

The WPS Preschooler’s got to try new fruits and vegetables and learn where their food comes from.

This firsthand experience allowed the Preschoolers to get a taste of new foods they may not have tried on their own.

To wrap up the month, 18 Wauseon FFA Members competed in five State FFA Contests. The first round, General Livestock, Poultry, Dairy Foods and Equine were held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 25th.

Members of the General Livestock Team were: Kassidy Zientek, Madisyn Ledyard, Emme Henricks, Alivia Moser, Addison Tester and Gracie Eberly. The Poultry Team consisted of single member Richard Noonan placing 61st out of 271 individuals.

The Dairy Foods team placed 19th out of 31 teams. Members were: Zeph Siefker, Bryanna Cole, Madison Lane and Joaquin Zuniga. Placing 26th out of 108 teams was the Equine Team. Members include: Alyssa DiSanti, Isaiah Bourn, Dakotah Yeary and Emily Lee.

The last of the State Contest was held at Hocking College on April 1st. Members of the team were Kohen Nofziger, Jared Lange, Zeph Siefker, Garrett Leininger and Dakotah Yeary.

The Wauseon FFA is looking forward to a busy spring, planning for their annual FFA Banquet and attending the Ohio FFA State Convention in May.

The Wauseon FFA Works to provide quality activities so FFA Members can grow in developing premier leadership, personal growth and career success.