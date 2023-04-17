Sunday, April 16
Member School Principals Tour Four County Career Center

Four County Career Center held an Associate School Principal Tour at the Career Center arranged by Career & Technical Director, Rick Bachman.

Edon High School Principal, Kayla Lapham (above), toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Edon who attend the Career Center.

Shown in the Auto Collision Repair lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Kaden Mosher (Auto Collision Repair); Principal Lapham; and Haley Guy (Cosmetology).

Evergreen High School Principal, Brady Ruffer, (below) toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Evergreen who attend the Career Center.

Shown in the Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Walter Foster (Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology); Principal Ruffer; and Jada Bustamante (Exercise Science & Sports Medicine).

 

