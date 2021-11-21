Wauseon Golf Issues Awards For 2021 Season

DISTRICT QUALIFYING TEAM … (Front) Andy Scherer-Most Valuable Player, 4-Year Varsity Letter Winner, All-League 1st Team, Player of the Year NWOAL – 2nd time, 1st Team All-District, NWOAL Scholar Athlete; Mykale Schneider-NWOAL 2nd Team All-League, Varsity Letter; Jesse Rittchier; Coach Matt Mennetti.
(Back) Zach Puehler, Riley Morr-NWOAL Scholar Athlete, Varsity Letter; Jackson Gleckler-NWOAL 2nd team All-League, 3-year Varsity Letter; Dakota Stiritz. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
