Wauseon Graduate Emily Legenza Crowned 2019 Miss Northwestern Ohio

MISS NORTHWESTERN OHIO … On Saturday November 10th, a group of six talented young women competed for the 2019 Miss Northwestern Ohio title in Defiance, Ohio at the Defiance Community Auditorium. Miss Emily Legenza, 2016 graduate of Wauseon High School and a junior at Ohio University majoring in Music Education, won the title and was crowned the new Miss Northwestern Ohio for 2019. Along with winning the title and a monetary scholarship, she was also the winner of the talent portion of the competition. The Miss Northwestern Ohio pageant is a preliminary scholarship program to Miss Ohio, a part of the Miss America Organization. Emily will now be moving on to represent our area and compete for the Miss Ohio title during the “Miss Ohio Festival” week at the Renaissance Theater in Mansfield, Ohio in June 2019.