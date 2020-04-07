Wauseon’s Levi Perkins Earns Eagle Scout Rank

(Story originally appeared November 21st, 2018)

Wauseon, OH, November 12, 2018 – Levi Perkins, a member of Boy Scout Troop 8, and a resident of Wauseon, has earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank possible in Boy Scouts. Since the inception of the Eagle Scout award in 1912, only a little over 2% of eligible Scouts have earned this prestigious award.

Troop 8 has been chartered by Christ United Methodist Church since 1939 and Levi will be its 48th Eagle Scout. Levi will receive his Eagle Award at a Court of Honor ceremony to be held early next year. Levi, age 16, of Wauseon High School, has worked for over 4 years to complete the 21 merit badges required to receive the Eagle Scout Rank.

The Hiking merit badge is of special note as it required a 20 mile hike completed in 1 day (sun up to sun down). Levi also served in positions of responsibility for Troop 8 and completed a community service project to fulfill his Eagle rank requirements.

Levi’s Eagle Scout Project was to install over 50 tree identification signs at Indian Hill Trails, the new wooded trails at Homecoming Park in Wauseon, Ohio. Levi presented his proposal to Wauseon Rotary Club and after several meetings to work out details he was given approval to make and install the signs.

The signs will educate the public about 24 different varieties of trees found at Indian Hill Trails. Funding for the project was provided by a generous donation from George Stuckey, whose family formerly owned the woods where Indian Hill Trails are now located.

Levi is the son of Randall and Rachel Perkins of Wauseon Ohio, the grandson of Joseph and Marita Perkins of Maumee, Charles Wisda of Archbold and Patricia and Roger Speiser of Defiance, and the great-grandson of Kenny and Helen Bell of Stryker, Ohio.

Levi credits his great-grandfather, Kenny Bell, for his interest in scouting. Kenny volunteered as a scout leader for several years while his sons participated in the program.

Levi’s mother, Rachel, would visit her grandparents and read the scout handbooks that her uncles used and learn about the survival skills and many fun activities that Boy Scouts do, and that influenced her to get Levi involved in Boy Scouts. Levi started as a Tiger Cub in first grade and has been active in scouts for 10 years.