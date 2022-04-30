Wauseon Man Identified As Victim Of Fatal Crash Near Delta

Facebook

Delta –The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US Route 20A at State Route 109 in the Village of Delta, Fulton County. The crash occurred on April 29, 2022 at approximately 2:40A.M.

A 2001 Ford F-150 was westbound on US Route 20A driven by Ryan Sexton, age 37 of Wauseon, Ohio. A 2007 Kenworth T800 driven by Joshua Roth, age 26 of Wauseon, Ohio was southbound on State Route 109. The Ford F-150 struck the Kenworth T800.

Mr. Roth did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. Sexton was pronounced deceased on scene.

Safety belts were being used, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Wauseon Police Department, and Delta Community Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.