Ohio State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Defiance County

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on SR 15 just southeast of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, Defiance County, at approximately 5:35 A.M. on April 30, 2022.

Tracy L. Perez, age 55, of Defiance, Ohio, was driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Equinox northwest on SR 15. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road where the vehicle overturned, and after coming to rest became engulfed in flames.

Miss Perez was wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Defiance Sheriff’s Office, and Noble Township Fire & Rescue. This crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.