Wauseon Man Receives Sentence For Spitting On Police Officer

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on May 28, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Gabriel Rivera, 45, previously pleaded guilty to Harassment With a Bodily Substance. He spit on a police officer.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Rivera to 4 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00pm to 6:00am curfew, complete a mental health assessment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, and successfully complete any treatment or recommended aftercare, complete an assessment with the Toledo TASC for medication management, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and all aftercare, be placed on TAD monitoring for 3 months, provide a list off all medications, and comply with all prescribed treatment, obtain a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance within 6 months, and serve 164 days in CCNO, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Rivera spending 11 months in prison.