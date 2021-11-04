Wauseon Man Sentenced For Aggravated Trespassing

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on November 2, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Charles Holmes, 27, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trespass. He entered the premises of another with the purpose to commit a misdemeanor.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Holmes to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, be placed on TAD monitoring for 60 days, and serve 4 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Holmes spending 180 days In CCNO.