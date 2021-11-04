Virginia “Ginny” Sheets

Virginia M. “Ginny” Sheets of New Haven, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ginny was born in Hicksville, Ohio, to the late Earle Landel and the late Lizzie (Luke) Landel.

Ginny was united in marriage to David R. Sheets on July 27, 1974. She graduated from Edgerton High School at the top of her class. Following her high school graduation, she also graduated from the International Business College.

Ginny was an executive planner for several Fort Wayne area companies. Over the course of her career, she was employed by Phelps Dodge, Lifeline, Scott Electronics and The Lantern.

Ginny lived for her summers which she spent with her family at the Lakeside Community in Lakeside, Ohio. She enjoyed the opportunities for travel around the world with her family and extended family.

An important part and enjoyment of her life was her involvement with the various activities in which her children, grandchildren and extended family were involved … she was a “mother and grandmother” to many. In her spare time she enjoyed theater and also playing bridge. In her life, she never acted, nor looked her age.

She is lovingly survived by her husband, David R. Sheets of New Haven, Indiana; son, Marc Sheets of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter, Tari Frank of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandchildren, Zachary Langille and Nigel Coston; two brothers, Frederick Landel and Donald (Donna) Landel, both of Edgerton, Ohio; and sister, Nancy (Roger) Haymond of Clearwater Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Ryan.

A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church — Fort Wayne, 7810 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

Friends and family will be received two hours prior to services Saturday at the church and additionally following the funeral at a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, Ginny’s family requests that preferred memorials be directed to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Indiana. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.