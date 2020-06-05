Wauseon Man Sentenced For Failure To Provide Notice Of Address Change

A Wauseon, Ohio man pled guilty and was sentenced on May 29, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Dylan Shepard, age 23, plead guilty to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address. Mr. Shepard, having been a convicted sex offender, failed to provide written notice of a change of address to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Shepard to serve 10 months in prison.

The Court ordered that Mr. Shepard pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.