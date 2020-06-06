Linda Johnson (1954-2020)

Linda Johnson, age 65, passed away in her home on June 3, 2020. Linda worked at the Fulton County Health Center as a specialty clinic receptionist.

Linda was born on July 17, 1954 in Wauseon, Ohio. She was the daughter of Donald E. Rupp and Verda M. Schrock. She was a devout church member of Zion United Methodist Church on County Road 11.

Because of her faith, she never shied away from helping someone. She was a great example of fun in anything she did. She loved the color purple and all animals, especially dogs.

Surviving Linda is her father, Donald E. Rupp of Archbold; step-mother, Beth Rupp of Archbold, Ohio; sister, Patricia (Aaron) Fosnight of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Joyce (Gene) Wonders of Wauseon, Ohio; sister, Donna (Richard) Cline of Hudson, Indiana; step-brother, Jason Clingaman of Wauseon, Ohio; and step-brother, Zachary (Brianna) Clingaman of Fayette, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and best friend, Jackie.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Gregory Reckner; son, Nicholas Reckner; mother, Verda Rupp; and infant brother, Richard L. Rupp.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be scheduled at a later date with Pastor Don Krieger as the officiant.

The family asks that monetary donations made in Linda’s memory be made to the Zion United Methodist Church on County Road 11 or the Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to be caring for the Johnson family.