Wauseon Man Sentenced In Child Pandering, Grooming Case

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on Aug. 13, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sean Rodriguez, 27, previously pleaded guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, and Grooming.

He possessed or viewed materials or performances that showed a minor or impaired person in a state of nudity, and he engaged in a pattern of conduct with a minor when the pattern of conduct would cause a reasonable adult person to believe that the person is communicating with the minor with purpose to entice, coerce, or solicit the minor to engage in sexual activity, and when the person’s purpose in engaging in the pattern of conduct is to entice, coerce, or solicit the minor to engage in sexual activity with the person.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Rodriguez to 5 years of community control and ordered him to:

-Pay prosecution costs

-Abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew

-Stay out of bars/taverns

-Complete a dual diagnosis assessment and complete any recommendations and aftercare

-Not possess or consume alcohol

-Not possess or consume THC/Marihuana or any illegal drugs

-Not possess, view, or make sexually explicit material or porn

-Successfully complete an assessment for Sex Offender Treatment and complete any recommendations and aftercare

-Have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 who is not a family member

-Have no contact with the victim or her residence

-Serve 180 days in CCNO

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Rodriguez spending 6-12 months in prison.

Mr. Rodriguez was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.